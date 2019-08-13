Merriman Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 1.3% of Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $6,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,734,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $12,556,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,467,000. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after buying an additional 3,613 shares during the period. Finally, Norway Savings Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 19,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period.

VNQ traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.78. The stock had a trading volume of 3,511,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,987,202. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.95. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $71.08 and a twelve month high of $91.85.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

