Merriman Wealth Management LLC Sells 826 Shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 826 shares during the quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of iShares Latin America 40 ETF worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ILF. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 434.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 976,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,461,000 after purchasing an additional 794,238 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 189.4% in the 2nd quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 715,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,156,000 after purchasing an additional 468,576 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,396,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 222,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,395,000 after purchasing an additional 38,903 shares during the period. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,641,000.

Shares of ILF traded up $0.66 on Tuesday, hitting $31.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,569. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.69. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.66 and a fifty-two week high of $35.66.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

