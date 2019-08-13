Merriman Wealth Management LLC Sells 19,222 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 48.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,222 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 20.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,867,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,072,128,000 after purchasing an additional 6,468,041 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 54.9% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,499,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,839,000 after purchasing an additional 531,450 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 720,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,438,000 after purchasing an additional 61,660 shares during the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 44.5% in the second quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 667,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,450,000 after purchasing an additional 205,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 280.1% during the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 592,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,404,000 after acquiring an additional 436,396 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.67. 886,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,564,548. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $48.99 and a 12 month high of $60.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.60.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

