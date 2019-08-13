Merriman Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,207 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 93,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,207 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $8,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $322,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,788,000. Finally, Compass Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BIV traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $87.69. 26,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 818,927. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $79.35 and a 1-year high of $88.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.55.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

