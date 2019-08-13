Merriman Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,121 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF were worth $3,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWX. Guidant Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000.

Shares of ACWX traded up $0.45 on Tuesday, reaching $44.65. 468,257 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,886,156. iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF has a 12 month low of $40.51 and a 12 month high of $48.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.33.

