Merriman Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,522 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 95.7% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 362 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter worth $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 53.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. C J Advisory Inc acquired a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 111.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 633 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.21. 550,243 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,981,200. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $51.47 and a 52 week high of $99.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.55.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The coffee company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 125.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.50%.

In other Starbucks news, CAO Jill Walker sold 6,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $621,284.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total transaction of $759,144.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 133,738 shares of company stock worth $11,291,327. 3.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.53.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

