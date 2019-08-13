Merriman Wealth Management LLC Invests $15.43 Million in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (BMV:SHY)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (BMV:SHY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 182,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,429,000. iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd makes up approximately 3.0% of Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHY. Comerica Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 150.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 15,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd in the first quarter valued at approximately $714,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,065,000. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its stake in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 12.2% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 48,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after buying an additional 5,270 shares during the last quarter.

BMV SHY traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $84.79. The stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,794. iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd has a 12-month low of $1,477.38 and a 12-month high of $1,667.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.63.

