Merriman Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 92.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,359 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $4,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFG. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 433.1% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFG stock traded up $0.75 on Tuesday, reaching $78.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,872 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.33.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

