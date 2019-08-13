Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MACK) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.96. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $6.76, with a volume of 20,102 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.97.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter.

In other Merrimack Pharmaceuticals news, insider Jfl Capital Management, Llc acquired 23,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.95 per share, with a total value of $140,205.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders acquired 74,254 shares of company stock valued at $440,125 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 55,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 24,173 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 60,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 10,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 256,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. 40.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:MACK)

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that targets biomarker-defined cancers. The company is developing MM-310, an antibody-directed nanotherapeutic, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with solid tumors. Its preclinical product candidates include MM-401, an agonistic antibody targeting a novel immuno-oncology target; and MM-201, a stabilized agonist-Fc fusion protein targeting death receptors 4 and 5.

