Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. Sells 123,385 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. reduced its stake in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 97.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 123,385 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 154.5% in the second quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. C J Advisory Inc purchased a new position in Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Ashburton Jersey Ltd purchased a new position in Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 78.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total transaction of $77,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,990,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.58, for a total transaction of $375,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,064,306.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,425 shares of company stock valued at $804,312. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on AMGN. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Amgen from $197.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $208.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Citigroup upgraded Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $211.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.78.

AMGN traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $206.12. The stock had a trading volume of 456,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,179,201. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Amgen, Inc. has a one year low of $166.30 and a one year high of $210.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $182.47.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.39. Amgen had a return on equity of 76.17% and a net margin of 33.78%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.28%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

