Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. Grows Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 333,737 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $56,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farmers National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 171.4% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 194.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 41.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group stock traded up $4.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $164.03. 21,510,459 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,802,676. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $129.77 and a fifty-two week high of $195.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $169.65.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The specialty retailer reported $8.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $7.82. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $93.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.73 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BABA shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective (up previously from $205.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.48.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

