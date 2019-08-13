Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) Rating Lowered to Hold at TD Securities

TD Securities lowered shares of Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$10.50 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$18.50.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DR. Echelon Wealth Partners lowered shares of Medical Facilities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Medical Facilities from C$14.00 to C$11.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Medical Facilities from C$14.50 to C$14.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th.

DR opened at C$7.96 on Friday. Medical Facilities has a fifty-two week low of C$7.89 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.02. The company has a market cap of $269.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.95.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. Medical Facilities’s payout ratio is -779.46%.

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide scheduled surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

