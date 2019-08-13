MediBloc [QRC] 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $279,707.00 (MED)

MediBloc [QRC] (CURRENCY:MED) traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. MediBloc [QRC] has a market capitalization of $19.65 million and $279,707.00 worth of MediBloc [QRC] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MediBloc [QRC] has traded 27.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MediBloc [QRC] token can currently be bought for about $0.0066 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinrail, Bibox and Gate.io.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,911.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $209.15 or 0.01917327 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $347.22 or 0.03183100 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.80 or 0.00777410 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $85.72 or 0.00785787 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00011288 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00054122 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.38 or 0.00507672 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00143850 BTC.

MediBloc [QRC] Token Profile

MediBloc [QRC] (CRYPTO:MED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the HybridScryptHash256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2014. MediBloc [QRC]’s total supply is 4,097,545,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,966,384,100 tokens. The official message board for MediBloc [QRC] is medium.com/@MediBloc . The Reddit community for MediBloc [QRC] is /r/MediBloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MediBloc [QRC]’s official Twitter account is @MEDDevTeam . The official website for MediBloc [QRC] is medibloc.org/en

Buying and Selling MediBloc [QRC]

MediBloc [QRC] can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Coinrail and Bibox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [QRC] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediBloc [QRC] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MediBloc [QRC] using one of the exchanges listed above.

