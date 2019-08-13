MediBloc [MED] Trading 27.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (MED)

MediBloc [MED] (CURRENCY:MED) traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. MediBloc [MED] has a market cap of $19.63 million and $281,103.00 worth of MediBloc [MED] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MediBloc [MED] has traded 27.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MediBloc [MED] token can now be purchased for $0.0066 or 0.00000100 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Coinrail and Bibox.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,901.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $207.44 or 0.01903968 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $341.63 or 0.03135635 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.00 or 0.00771026 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $85.77 or 0.00787262 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00011304 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00054303 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.60 or 0.00510303 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00144573 BTC.

MediBloc [MED] Token Profile

MediBloc [MED] is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the HybridScryptHash256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2014. MediBloc [MED]’s total supply is 4,097,545,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,966,384,100 tokens. MediBloc [MED]’s official message board is medium.com/@MediBloc . The official website for MediBloc [MED] is medibloc.org/en . MediBloc [MED]’s official Twitter account is @MEDDevTeam . The Reddit community for MediBloc [MED] is /r/MediBloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling MediBloc [MED]

MediBloc [MED] can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Bibox and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [MED] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediBloc [MED] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MediBloc [MED] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

