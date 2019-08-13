Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Acquires 2,247 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for 0.7% of Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 51,377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after acquiring an additional 6,557 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 238.5% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 15,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 10,969 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $10,938,000. Finally, American Investment Services Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 247,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,869,000 after buying an additional 6,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $70.01. 1,891,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,479,844. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.97. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.65 and a fifty-two week high of $87.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.85.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.47 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 6.30%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.59%.

In other news, VP Robert N. Schleckser sold 9,345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $661,999.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 189,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,445,432. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Bryan W. Milton sold 6,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total value of $460,559.22. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 219,423 shares in the company, valued at $16,750,751.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on XOM shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.59.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

