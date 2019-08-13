Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,522 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 546 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $550,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $367,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 36,872 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $6,547,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 941,044 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $167,101,000 after buying an additional 40,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,600,000. 68.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCD. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $203.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mcdonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.23.

NYSE:MCD traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $219.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,129,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,215,068. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.79. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12-month low of $156.56 and a 12-month high of $221.93. The stock has a market cap of $167.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.49.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.01). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.32% and a negative return on equity of 92.02%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. Mcdonald’s’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.73%.

In other Mcdonald’s news, EVP Silvia Lagnado sold 26,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.58, for a total value of $5,665,044.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,530,622.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.22, for a total value of $826,563.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

