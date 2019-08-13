Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Olstein Capital Management L.P.

Olstein Capital Management L.P. lowered its holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 3.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,000 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $5,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $550,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $367,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 36,872 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $6,547,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 941,044 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $167,101,000 after buying an additional 40,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,600,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.22, for a total value of $826,563.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Silvia Lagnado sold 26,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.58, for a total transaction of $5,665,044.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,530,622.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price objective (down from $222.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays set a $230.00 price objective on Mcdonald’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Cleveland Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mcdonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.23.

Shares of MCD stock traded up $2.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $219.55. 1,591,242 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,215,068. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $212.79. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12-month low of $156.56 and a 12-month high of $221.93. The firm has a market cap of $167.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.49.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.01). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.32% and a negative return on equity of 92.02%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. Mcdonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is 58.73%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

