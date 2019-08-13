Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAF) Trading Up 3.6%

Mazda Motor Corp (OTCMKTS:MZDAF) was up 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.90 and last traded at $8.90, approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.59.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.96.

About Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAF)

Mazda Motor Corporation manufactures and sells passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.

See Also: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Mazda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mazda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.