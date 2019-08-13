Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Holdings Lifted by Weatherly Asset Management L. P.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,621 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,964,021 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $559,150,000 after purchasing an additional 42,640 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,431,997 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,341,383,000 after purchasing an additional 416,095 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 860,015 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $162,242,000 after purchasing an additional 103,239 shares in the last quarter. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 624,471 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $117,806,000 after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David R. Carlucci sold 3,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.51, for a total transaction of $1,043,214.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,438 shares in the company, valued at $14,290,519.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Miebach sold 2,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.12, for a total value of $632,206.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,401,949.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,621 shares of company stock valued at $50,148,475 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA stock traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $271.59. The stock had a trading volume of 113,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,687,139. The company has a market capitalization of $273.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.90, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Inc has a twelve month low of $171.89 and a twelve month high of $283.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $273.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. Mastercard had a return on equity of 135.02% and a net margin of 42.71%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.34%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Mastercard from $300.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Mastercard from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America increased their price objective on Mastercard from $255.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $315.00 price objective on Mastercard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.80.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

