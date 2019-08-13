Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) in a report published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $2.50 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

“We have not yet incorporated the effect of the financing and the proposed acquisition in our model. If, and when, the transaction closes, we believe that the company’s revenues for 2019 should be expected to be higher, relative to our current expectation, by single-digit millions. Currently, we are projecting MBII to generate revenues of $30.3M in 2019. We expect revenues to reach $160.7M in 2025, growing at a six-year CAGR of 32.0%, relative to 2019 levels. We are estimating gross margin to stay at 55-56% level for the next several years.”,” HC Wainwright’s analyst commented.

MBII has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Aegis initiated coverage on Marrone Bio Innovations in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. National Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ MBII traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.33. The company had a trading volume of 12,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,526. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.41. Marrone Bio Innovations has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $2.14. The company has a market cap of $145.52 million, a PE ratio of -6.33 and a beta of -0.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative net margin of 86.09% and a negative return on equity of 157.42%. The company had revenue of $7.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.01 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marrone Bio Innovations will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBII. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 95,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 30,600 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 443,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 24,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,800,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 14,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.01% of the company’s stock.

About Marrone Bio Innovations

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc provides bio-based pest management and plant health products primarily for agricultural and water markets in the United States and internationally. It offers herbicides; fungicides; nematicides; insecticides; algaecides for algae control; molluscicides for mussel and snail control; plant growth and stress regulators; and water treatment products for various applications, such as hydroelectric and thermoelectric power generation, industrial applications, drinking water, aquaculture, irrigation, and recreation.

