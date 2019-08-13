Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 56.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 110,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,330 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $15,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,794,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,201,000 after buying an additional 448,325 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,002,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,638,000 after buying an additional 29,237 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 0.4% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,538,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,422,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 42.3% in the first quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,213,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,832,000 after buying an additional 360,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 26.2% in the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,000,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,099,000 after buying an additional 207,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAR traded up $2.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $132.37. 64,064 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,759,070. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93. The stock has a market cap of $43.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.33. Marriott International Inc has a 52-week low of $100.62 and a 52-week high of $144.24.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 113.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marriott International Inc will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

MAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Longbow Research lowered shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Marriott International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.93.

In other Marriott International news, Director George Munoz sold 3,428 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.20, for a total value of $429,185.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,454,824. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David Grissen sold 6,750 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.14, for a total value of $871,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,197,807.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,004 shares of company stock valued at $10,676,926 in the last three months. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

