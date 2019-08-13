Marimed (OTCMKTS:MRMD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Marimed (OTCMKTS:MRMD) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $25.67 million for the quarter.

MRMD traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $1.65. 144,053 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,069. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.74. Marimed has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $5.80.

About Marimed

MariMed Inc provides consulting services for the design, development, operation, funding, and optimization of medical cannabis cultivation, production, and dispensary facilities. The company also develops and manages facilities for the cultivation, production, and dispensing of legal cannabis and cannabis-infused products under the Kalm Fusion brand name.

