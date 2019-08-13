Marimed (OTCMKTS:MRMD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Marimed (OTCMKTS:MRMD) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $25.67 million for the quarter.
MRMD traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $1.65. 144,053 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,069. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.74. Marimed has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $5.80.
About Marimed
