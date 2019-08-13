Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $4.50 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Marchex is a leading mobile and online advertising company that drives millions of consumers to connect with businesses over the phone, delivers the most quality phone calls in the industry, and provides in-depth analysis of those phone calls. Through their robust platform, they offer three critical components for businesses looking to acquire new customers through phone calls. Marchex Call Analytics offers ad campaign measurement and intelligence and their Digital Call Marketplace and Local Leads solutions are designed for advertisers focused on new customer acquisition. The Marchex platform drives, measures and monetizes millions of mobile and online connections through the phone to advertisers each month. Their Digital Call Marketplace combines exclusive and preferred relationships with leading mobile carriers and mobile application developers, such as AT&T, Verizon, and Sprint, with the analytics technology to constantly measure and optimize ad campaign results. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Marchex in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Marchex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHX opened at $3.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.83 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.40. Marchex has a 12 month low of $2.47 and a 12 month high of $5.57.

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 15,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.39 per share, for a total transaction of $68,519.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Long Only Value Fund Edenbrook purchased 16,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.27 per share, with a total value of $54,945.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 251,311 shares of company stock valued at $987,987 over the last 90 days. 22.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marchex in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Marchex by 72.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 19,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 8,160 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marchex in the second quarter worth about $114,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marchex by 44.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 8,067 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Marchex in the first quarter worth about $150,000. Institutional investors own 50.85% of the company’s stock.

About Marchex

Marchex, Inc operates as a call analytics company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Speech Analytics that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, which enable businesses to send and receive text/SMS messages with customers; Call Monitoring; Marchex Omnichannel Analytics Cloud products, such as Marchex Search Analytics, a product for search marketers that drive phone calls from search campaigns, as well as Marchex Display and Video Analytics, a product for marketers that buy digital display advertising; Marchex Site Analytics, a product for marketers that can drive phone calls from Websites; and Marchex Social Analytics, a product for marketers that buy social media advertising.

