Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) Position Lessened by Morse Asset Management Inc

Morse Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,691 shares during the quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,065,459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $593,940,000 after acquiring an additional 4,153,879 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 5,858.7% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 974,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $97,449,000 after buying an additional 958,137 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 34.3% during the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 3,466,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $207,492,000 after buying an additional 886,212 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,732,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $514,399,000 after buying an additional 671,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 3,984.0% during the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 594,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,562,000 after buying an additional 579,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on MPC shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. ValuEngine raised Marathon Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.62.

MPC stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.34. 299,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,541,661. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a twelve month low of $45.47 and a twelve month high of $88.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.40. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $33.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.27%.

In other news, Director James E. Rohr bought 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.14 per share, with a total value of $601,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Donald C. Templin bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.74 per share, for a total transaction of $253,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,728,054.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

See Also: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.