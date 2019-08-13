Marathon Patent Group Inc (NASDAQ:MARA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Marathon Patent Group Inc (NASDAQ:MARA) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 450,900 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the June 30th total of 563,500 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 414,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Marathon Patent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Get Marathon Patent Group alerts:

NASDAQ:MARA traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.10. 134,921 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,145. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.36. Marathon Patent Group has a 12-month low of $1.32 and a 12-month high of $4.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. Marathon Patent Group had a negative net margin of 601.64% and a negative return on equity of 222.88%. The company had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter.

About Marathon Patent Group

Marathon Patent Group, Inc is an IP licensing and commercialization company. It acquires and manages IP rights from a variety of sources, including large and small corporations, universities and other IP owners. Marathon Patent Group was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Recommended Story: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Patent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Patent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.