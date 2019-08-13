Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd (NYSE:MMD) Shares Purchased by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd (NYSE:MMD) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,802 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pennsylvania Trust Co acquired a new stake in Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd during the 1st quarter worth about $499,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd during the 1st quarter worth about $195,000. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd during the 1st quarter worth about $257,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd during the 1st quarter worth about $389,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 21,719 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 6,096 shares during the period.

Shares of MMD opened at $20.83 on Tuesday. Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd has a fifty-two week low of $19.02 and a fifty-two week high of $21.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.75.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th.

Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd Company Profile

MainStay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by New York Life Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from regular U.S.

