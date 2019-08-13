Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Shares Acquired by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Main Street Capital by 31.1% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 581,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,903,000 after purchasing an additional 137,932 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 5.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 311,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,586,000 after buying an additional 14,873 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 29.5% in the first quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 215,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,008,000 after buying an additional 49,014 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 11.4% in the first quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 150,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,616,000 after buying an additional 15,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the first quarter worth about $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Main Street Capital stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,613. Main Street Capital Co. has a one year low of $31.95 and a one year high of $42.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.78.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 65.74%. The firm had revenue of $61.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. National Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.

