Macquarie Telecom Group (ASX:MAQ) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of Macquarie Telecom Group Ltd. (ASX:MAQ) dropped 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as A$21.56 ($15.29) and last traded at A$22.07 ($15.65), approximately 1,126 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$22.10 ($15.67).

The company has a market cap of $469.45 million and a P/E ratio of 27.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is A$21.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

About Macquarie Telecom Group (ASX:MAQ)

Macquarie Telecom Group Limited provides telecommunication and hosting services to corporate and government customers in Australia. It offers voice services, such as fixed-line voice, unified communications, and video and Web conferencing services; managed mobility services and mobile management tools; and cloud services, including hybrid, VMWare, and private cloud services, as well as dedicated servers, colocation, managed hosting, management tools, SD-WAN, and data center extension services.

