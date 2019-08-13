Lunes Price Hits $0.0067 on Major Exchanges (LUNES)

Lunes (CURRENCY:LUNES) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. Lunes has a total market capitalization of $1.02 million and approximately $18,827.00 worth of Lunes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lunes coin can now be purchased for about $0.0067 or 0.00000062 BTC on major exchanges including Exrates and STEX. In the last seven days, Lunes has traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.37 or 0.00269926 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009159 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $141.15 or 0.01297116 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000683 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00022246 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00095671 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Lunes Profile

Lunes’ total supply is 150,728,538 coins. The Reddit community for Lunes is /r/the_lunes_project and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lunes’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lunes is lunes.io

Buying and Selling Lunes

Lunes can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunes directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lunes should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lunes using one of the exchanges listed above.

