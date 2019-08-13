LSC Communications Inc (NYSE:LKSD) Short Interest Update

LSC Communications Inc (NYSE:LKSD) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,040,500 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the June 30th total of 3,061,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 770,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 6.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, Director Judith H. Hamilton acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.08 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get LSC Communications alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LKSD. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of LSC Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of LSC Communications by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,963 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in shares of LSC Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LSC Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in shares of LSC Communications by 408.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 11,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 9,074 shares during the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LKSD. Buckingham Research decreased their price target on shares of LSC Communications from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LSC Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of LSC Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of LSC Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

Shares of NYSE:LKSD traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,063,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,910. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. LSC Communications has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $13.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.85 million, a PE ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.18.

LSC Communications (NYSE:LKSD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.28). LSC Communications had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $869.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.18 million. As a group, research analysts predict that LSC Communications will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

LSC Communications Company Profile

LSC Communications, Inc provides various traditional and digital print services, print-related services, and office products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Magazines, Catalogs and Logistics; Book; Office Products; and Other segments. The Magazines, Catalogs and Logistics segment produces magazines and catalogs, as well as provides logistics solutions to the company and other third parties.

Read More: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for LSC Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSC Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.