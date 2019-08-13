Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Acquired by Willingdon Wealth Management

Willingdon Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,472 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Willingdon Wealth Management’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth $26,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson acquired 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $98.69 per share, for a total transaction of $200,340.70. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,980 shares in the company, valued at $1,083,616.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Marvin R. Ellison acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $95.05 per share, with a total value of $950,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 80,090 shares in the company, valued at $7,612,554.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 12,280 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,566. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.88.

NYSE LOW traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.60. The stock had a trading volume of 415,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,624,424. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.75 and a 1 year high of $118.23. The firm has a market cap of $77.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.11). Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 91.85% and a net margin of 3.31%. The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 42.80%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

