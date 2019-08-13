Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Sells 8,923 Shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,923 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned about 0.24% of Barnes Group worth $6,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Barnes Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 72,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 11,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 37.5% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

In other Barnes Group news, Director Mylle H. Mangum sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.89, for a total transaction of $51,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary G. Benanav sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total transaction of $698,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on B shares. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Barnes Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on shares of Barnes Group in a report on Friday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Barnes Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Barnes Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Barnes Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.67.

Barnes Group stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.32. 202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,646. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Barnes Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.45 and a 12 month high of $72.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.40.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.03). Barnes Group had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $371.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Barnes Group Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is 19.88%.

Barnes Group Profile

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.