Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Raises Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 134.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,693 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned 0.08% of Comerica worth $8,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Comerica by 247.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Comerica in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Whitnell & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 2,565.0% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup cut shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $80.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Raymond James cut shares of Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Comerica to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comerica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.05.

Shares of CMA traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.84. 15,333 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,375,185. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.11. Comerica Incorporated has a 1 year low of $62.06 and a 1 year high of $100.64. The company has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.45.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $853.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.09 million. Comerica had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.02%.

In related news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total transaction of $235,168.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

