Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Has $6.66 Million Stake in OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,970 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned 0.14% of OneMain worth $6,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of OneMain by 33.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP raised its position in shares of OneMain by 19.4% in the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 2,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of OneMain by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of OneMain by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 36,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware raised its position in OneMain by 6.9% during the first quarter. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware now owns 15,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Get OneMain alerts:

OMF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Northland Securities upgraded shares of OneMain from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wedbush upgraded shares of OneMain from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of OneMain from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of OneMain in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.27.

OMF traded up $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.30. 2,042 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 658,856. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.44. OneMain Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $22.47 and a twelve month high of $43.28.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $762.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.08 million. OneMain had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 19.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings Inc will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.76%.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF).

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.