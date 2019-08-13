Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Has $6.45 Million Stake in Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. trimmed its stake in Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,750 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 44,910 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Skechers USA were worth $6,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SKX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers USA during the fourth quarter worth $29,796,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new stake in Skechers USA in the first quarter worth $6,508,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Skechers USA by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,671,591 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $392,282,000 after purchasing an additional 128,330 shares during the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Skechers USA by 53.8% in the first quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 294,110 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,885,000 after purchasing an additional 102,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Skechers USA by 71.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 244,723 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,226,000 after purchasing an additional 101,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Skechers USA news, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $3,531,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Walsh sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $59,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $616,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 184,500 shares of company stock worth $7,079,925 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SKX stock traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.66. The stock had a trading volume of 891,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,334,118. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.73. Skechers USA Inc has a 52-week low of $21.45 and a 52-week high of $40.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The textile maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.16. Skechers USA had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Skechers USA Inc will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on SKX shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Skechers USA from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Skechers USA from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Skechers USA in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. OTR Global raised shares of Skechers USA from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Skechers USA to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

Skechers USA Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

