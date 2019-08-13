Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. decreased its position in Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Cable One were worth $8,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cable One by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 430,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000,000 after purchasing an additional 10,238 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Cable One by 1.6% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 95,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cable One by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 78,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,236,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Cable One by 73.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,313,000 after acquiring an additional 21,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cable One by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,970,000 after acquiring an additional 4,420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Cable One alerts:

In other news, insider Peter N. Witty sold 205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,136.80, for a total transaction of $233,044.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,322.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric Michael Lardy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,145.00, for a total transaction of $458,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,348,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,843 shares of company stock valued at $3,281,398 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on CABO. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Cable One to $1,020.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cable One from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,316.00 target price (up previously from $1,210.00) on shares of Cable One in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Cable One in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $1,200.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,219.00.

Shares of CABO traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,250.40. 1,231 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,937. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,208.02. Cable One Inc has a 1 year low of $754.43 and a 1 year high of $1,271.15. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 43.83 and a beta of 0.43.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $6.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.76 by ($1.41). Cable One had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $285.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cable One Inc will post 30.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is a boost from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Cable One’s payout ratio is presently 27.81%.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

See Also: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CABO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.