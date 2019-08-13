Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Buys 30,711 Shares of Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) by 105.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,711 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Insperity were worth $7,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insperity during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Insperity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insperity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in shares of Insperity during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insperity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. 83.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NSP traded up $2.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $96.36. 1,628 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 631,280. Insperity Inc has a 52-week low of $86.63 and a 52-week high of $144.92. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. Insperity had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 136.63%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Insperity’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Insperity Inc will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NSP shares. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Insperity from $147.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.25.

In related news, insider Arthur A. Arizpe sold 5,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $690,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,503,354. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 10,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.03, for a total transaction of $1,140,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 679,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,500,489.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,513,210. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

