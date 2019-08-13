Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Acquires New Position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 171,357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,672,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned about 0.22% of Aerojet Rocketdyne as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AJRD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,467,725 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $86,937,000 after buying an additional 54,328 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the first quarter valued at about $1,807,000. Fruth Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 6.1% during the first quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 8,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 21.5% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 19,609 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 3,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 16.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,529 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter.

In other Aerojet Rocketdyne news, Director Martin Turchin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.57, for a total transaction of $237,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,836,520.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AJRD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.33.

AJRD traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.48. 2,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 698,347. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.55. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $29.40 and a 1-year high of $50.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The aerospace company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $485.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.98 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

