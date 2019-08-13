Lomiko Metals (CVE:LMR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.03

Lomiko Metals Inc (CVE:LMR) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 26600 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 million and a P/E ratio of -0.31.

About Lomiko Metals (CVE:LMR)

Lomiko Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Vines Lake zinc-silver-gold property, which consists of three claims covering an area of approximately 1,209.84 hectares located in Liard Mining District of British Columbia; the Quatre-Milles graphite property located north of Sainte-Veronique, Quebec; and the Quatre-Milles West located in southern Quebec.

