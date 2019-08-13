Lition (LIT) Achieves Market Cap of $2.97 Million

Lition (CURRENCY:LIT) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. Lition has a market cap of $2.97 million and $800,500.00 worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lition token can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00001082 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, Bibox, ProBit Exchange and IDEX. During the last seven days, Lition has traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10,681.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $207.44 or 0.01940154 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $352.22 or 0.03294319 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $84.60 or 0.00791245 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.63 or 0.00791563 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00011447 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00055697 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.63 or 0.00510982 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00147038 BTC.

Lition Token Profile

LIT is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 4th, 2014. Lition’s total supply is 145,138,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,682,869 tokens. The official message board for Lition is medium.com/lition-blog . Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins . The official website for Lition is www.lition.io

Buying and Selling Lition

Lition can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ProBit Exchange, Hotbit, Dcoin, Bibox, IDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lition should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

