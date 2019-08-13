Lipe & Dalton Reduces Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Lipe & Dalton lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,534 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 4.9% of Lipe & Dalton’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,318 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 2,245.0% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. INR Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.47, for a total value of $951,648.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total transaction of $3,745,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,150,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,290,577.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. Morgan Stanley set a $247.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $230.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.12.

AAPL opened at $203.88 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $142.00 and a one year high of $233.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $203.33. The stock has a market cap of $908.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.08. Apple had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 52.13%. The company had revenue of $53.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.86%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

