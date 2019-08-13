Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) Shares Bought by Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the first quarter worth $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the first quarter worth $30,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the first quarter worth $31,000. Israel Discount Bank of New York acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the first quarter worth $40,000. 72.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Linde presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.83.

Shares of LIN stock traded up $2.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $194.68. The stock had a trading volume of 731,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,838,518. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Linde PLC has a twelve month low of $145.95 and a twelve month high of $206.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.23.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.03 billion. Linde had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 11.05%. Equities analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Linde news, CEO Stephen F. Angel sold 56,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.27, for a total transaction of $11,160,352.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christian Bruch bought 1,474 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $179.21 per share, for a total transaction of $264,155.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

