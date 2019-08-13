Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 420,100 shares, a drop of 36.4% from the June 30th total of 660,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 212,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research firms have commented on LIND. Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

In other Lindblad Expeditions news, insider Trey Byus sold 6,900 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total transaction of $113,988.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 168,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,783,537.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Benjamin Bressler sold 66,051 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total transaction of $1,075,310.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 150,051 shares of company stock worth $2,508,852. 50.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,699,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,512,000 after purchasing an additional 5,560 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 28,380.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,663,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,364,000 after buying an additional 1,657,405 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,502,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,217,000 after buying an additional 132,902 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,276,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,913,000 after buying an additional 340,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 831,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,195,000 after buying an additional 63,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIND stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.61. 130,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,989. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Lindblad Expeditions has a 52-week low of $11.98 and a 52-week high of $19.20. The firm has a market cap of $923.58 million, a PE ratio of 77.54 and a beta of 0.16.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Lindblad Expeditions had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $76.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.58 million. Research analysts forecast that Lindblad Expeditions will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

