Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND) Receives $18.20 Average PT from Brokerages

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.25.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LIND shares. BidaskClub raised Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Sidoti lowered Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Lindblad Expeditions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

In other Lindblad Expeditions news, insider Benjamin Bressler sold 66,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total value of $1,075,310.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,732. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Trey Byus sold 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total value of $113,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 168,495 shares in the company, valued at $2,783,537.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 150,051 shares of company stock worth $2,508,852. 50.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. 60.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lindblad Expeditions stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.61. 130,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,989. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.11. The company has a market cap of $923.58 million, a P/E ratio of 77.54 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Lindblad Expeditions has a fifty-two week low of $11.98 and a fifty-two week high of $19.20.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $76.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.58 million. Lindblad Expeditions had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 4.96%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lindblad Expeditions will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

