LikeCoin (LIKE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.96 Million

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 12th. LikeCoin has a total market cap of $1.96 million and approximately $121.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LikeCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded 29.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $484.33 or 0.04266146 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00044586 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001107 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001006 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About LikeCoin

LikeCoin is a token. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 812,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 473,578,765 tokens. The official website for LikeCoin is like.co . LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here . LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin

LikeCoin Token Trading

LikeCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LikeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LikeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

