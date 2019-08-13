Liberty Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 378.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 742 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 0.7% of Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Belvedere Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 204.8% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8,900.0% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 90 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.96% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL traded up $20.91 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,195.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,782,103. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.98. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $977.66 and a one year high of $1,296.97. The stock has a market cap of $824.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,152.95.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The business had revenue of $31.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.90 billion. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 51.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Needham & Company LLC set a $1,350.00 price target on shares of Alphabet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,450.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Alphabet to $1,425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 price target (up previously from $1,300.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,371.05.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

