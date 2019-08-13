Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Short Interest Update

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100,000 shares, a decline of 16.5% from the June 30th total of 4,910,000 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 524,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.8 days.

LBRDK stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.43. The company had a trading volume of 324,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,113. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a 12 month low of $68.47 and a 12 month high of $108.79. The company has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a PE ratio of 262.32 and a beta of 1.28.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDK. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 180,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,812,000 after acquiring an additional 24,738 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Seeyond boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 18,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 5,146 shares in the last quarter. 54.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LBRDK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub cut shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.33.

About Liberty Broadband Corp Series C

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

