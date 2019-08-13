Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) & Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) Critical Review

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) and Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Level One Bancorp and Community Trust Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Level One Bancorp $70.88 million 2.54 $14.39 million $1.91 12.15 Community Trust Bancorp $223.40 million 3.22 $59.23 million $3.35 12.09

Community Trust Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Level One Bancorp. Community Trust Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Level One Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Level One Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Community Trust Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Level One Bancorp pays out 8.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Community Trust Bancorp pays out 43.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Community Trust Bancorp has increased its dividend for 38 consecutive years. Community Trust Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Level One Bancorp and Community Trust Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Level One Bancorp 18.06% 9.42% 0.99% Community Trust Bancorp 28.19% 11.54% 1.54%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.1% of Level One Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.0% of Community Trust Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.9% of Level One Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of Community Trust Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Level One Bancorp and Community Trust Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Level One Bancorp 0 2 1 0 2.33 Community Trust Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Level One Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $26.50, indicating a potential upside of 14.22%. Given Level One Bancorp’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Level One Bancorp is more favorable than Community Trust Bancorp.

Risk and Volatility

Level One Bancorp has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Community Trust Bancorp has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Community Trust Bancorp beats Level One Bancorp on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Level One Bancorp Company Profile

Level One Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. It offers a range of deposit services, including checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings, other time deposits, certificates of deposit, and specialty deposit accounts. The company also provides lending products and related services comprising commercial mortgages; commercial and industrial loans with lines of credit, term loans, and owner occupied mortgages to small businesses; loans under the SBA lending program; residential real estate loans; construction and land development loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and automobile loans, as well as credit card services. In addition, it offers cash management services, treasury management services, and mobile banking services. The company serves individuals, owner-managed businesses, professional firms, real estate professionals, and not-for-profit businesses. It operate through 14 offices, including 12 full-service banking centers located in southeastern Michigan; and a mortgage loan production office in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Level One Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Farmington Hills, Michigan.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc. that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, regular, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts. It also offers loan products, such as commercial and residential real estate loans; commercial, construction and development, mortgage, and personal loans, as well as consumer, and secured and unsecured loans; and lease-financing, lines of credit, revolving lines of credit, and term loans, as well as other specialized loans, including asset-based financing. In addition, the company provides cash management, safe deposit boxes rental, and funds transfer services; issues letters of credit; and acts as a trustee of personal trusts, executor of estates, trustee for employee benefit trusts, and paying agent for bond and stock issues, as well as an investment agent and depositor for securities. Further, it offers full service securities brokerage, and trust and wealth management services; debit cards; annuity and life insurance products; and repurchase agreements, as well as mobile, telephone, and Internet banking services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 79 banking locations in eastern, northeastern, central, and south central Kentucky; 6 banking locations in southern West Virginia; 4 banking locations in northeastern Tennessee; 4 trust offices in Kentucky; and 1 trust office in Tennessee. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Pikeville, Kentucky.

