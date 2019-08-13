Legacy Education Alliance (OTCMKTS:LEAI) Trading Up 4.8%

Legacy Education Alliance Inc (OTCMKTS:LEAI)’s share price was up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17, approximately 10,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 48,624% from the average daily volume of 22 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.17.

Legacy Education Alliance, Inc provides educational training on the topics of personal finance, entrepreneurship, real estate, and financial markets investing strategies and techniques in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's product offerings include Rich Dad Education, which is based on the teachings of Robert Kiyosaki; Rich Dad Stock Education program that teaches students how to become savvy investors; Making Money from Property with Martin Roberts, a property-based curriculum; and Brick Buy Brick program that introduces its students to the tools and strategies used by successful investors to make money work for them through real estate investing.

