LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) Given a €112.00 Price Target at Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €112.00 ($130.23) price objective on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on LEG. Bank of America set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €119.90 ($139.42) price objective on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €112.00 ($130.23) price objective on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €114.41 ($133.03).

FRA LEG traded down €1.45 ($1.69) on Monday, reaching €105.50 ($122.67). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,448 shares. LEG Immobilien has a twelve month low of €75.17 ($87.41) and a twelve month high of €98.50 ($114.53). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €104.54.

LEG Immobilien AG, an integrated property company, owns, develops, and manages residential properties in Germany. The company rents and sells apartments. It also invests in the field of real estate development and commercial real estate; and purchases and sells property portfolios. In addition, the company offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT and management services for third-party properties.

